Naperville North Girls Volleyball; Team Profile

Naperville North Girls Volleyball is in the midst of an unbelievable, albeit short season and is the subject of our Team Profile, presented by Molly Maid of Aurora Naperville Area.

When the 2019 girls volleyball season ended for Naperville North in the Plainfield North regional final, the Huskies knew that the following season had a chance to be a special one with the returning talent on the roster.

A year and a half later, Naperville North girls volleyball is delivering on that potential.

It may be a conference only season because of COVID restrictions, but the Huskies are dominating the DVC at levels rarely seen in the traditionally tough conference. Naperville North currently sits atop the standings at 8-0, two wins away from the first undefeated DVC season since Metea Valley in 2017. At this point, no team has even forced a third set on the blue and orange.

It’s no surprise that the Huskies had a bit of a leg up coming into the condensed 2021 spring season. The roster features eight seniors, Ellie Hall, Grace Bava, Anna Jaworski, Grace Kilgore, Eva Hartung, Alea Rivetna, Kaylee Henderson and Alison Kickel. Experience and talent is a winning combination, especially in a unique season such as this one.

The team also returned key players like libero Ashley Kushner, outside hitter Paige Lauterwasser and middle blocker Kara Oxenknecht. Freshman Sydney Kushner is already contributing, the third Kushner sister to make her mark on the program following Ashley and Sarah.

While there is disappointment that there won’t be a chance to see how far this talented roster can go, these Huskie girls know that they have left it all on the court and while achieving everything they could with the opportunities presented this spring.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell.

