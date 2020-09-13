Naperville North Girls Cross Country Dynasty Fast Facts

Naperville North Girls Cross Country has a dynasty with no end in sight and that’s the focus of this week’s Fast Fact, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Anyone who follows cross-country in Illinois knows how powerful the Naperville North girls running program has become. But you may not realize the exclusive territory in which the Huskies now reside.

Until last fall, there had been only three programs to win four state girls cross-country championships in a row.

Palatine in class AA from 1989-1992, where the streak was ended by…Naperville North.

Winnebago in Class A, who won five in a row from 2005-2009.

And Yorkville in class 2A from 2011-2015. That streak ended when the Foxes moved up a class into 3A in 2016, where they finished as the state runner up to, you guessed it, Naperville North.

The Huskies most recent championship run began in 2016 and continued last November when the team became the fourth program in Illinois to four-peat. Interestingly enough, Yorkville has been the state runner up finishers behind North in all four seasons.

Without a state championship meet currently scheduled for 2020, we will likely have to wait until next fall to see if Naperville North girls cross country can complete the drive for five.

