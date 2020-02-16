Naperville North & Central Raise Money For Swifty Foundation

The Naperville North and Naperville Central basketball teams played a DVC basketball game on Friday night. While a competition was happening on the hardwood, both schools came together to raise money off of it for the Swifty Foundation. Find out more about their efforts in this Off the Field, presented by Molly Maids of the Aurora Naperville Area.
