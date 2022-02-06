Naperville Central Wrestling Regional 02.05.22

It’s postseason time for High School Wrestling as we begin with the Naperville Central regional. Four of our area teams are in attendance including the host Redhawks who come in as your defending regional champs. While everyone looks to punch their ticket to sectionals the Marmion Cadets have a wrestler in every championship match, and look to capture their ninth regional plaque since 2010. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Third Place Match

We begin with the third place at 113 pounds. Naperville Central’s Ty Martin takes care of Naperville North’s Zach Mally in a 9-5 decision and is heading to sectionals after a third place finish.

126 Pounds

Championship at 126 has Redhawk Ethan Olson in tough one with Marmion’s Christian Favia. Olson is able to keep control on his opponent throughout the match winning it 9-3 and is your regional champion at 126.

138 Pounds

Now the Cadets hit the gas pedal at 138. Santino Scolaro is able to bull ride his way on Central’s Tommy Porter. No mercy is shown at all in this match as Scolaro takes first place with a 9-2 win.

145 Pounds

We have overtime in the 145 pound championship match. Naperville North’s Cameron Clark turns over Marmion’s Tegan Chumbley on his back and that’s all he needed to seal the deal and it’s off to sectionals for the Husky. You can tell he’s all fired up.

152 Pounds

Championship at 152 has NC’s Ayden Lutes back from an injury but Cadet Collin Carrigan gives him a brutal welcome. It’s a low scoring affair in this match but Carrigan does enough to win the regional title and hand Lutes his first loss of the season.

160 Pounds

We got a good one at 160. It’s Antonio Torres from Waubonsie facing former Metea Valley Mustang Kenny Siwicki this time rocking the Marmion blue. Each wrestler gets some fast points early on but it’s Torres who gets the last laugh. He locks Siwicki on his back and holds him long enough for the pin and is your 160 pound champion.

170 Pounds

However the Cadet’s show why they have eight regional titles. Tyler Perry gets aggressive on Central’s Tristen Hall and that result in a quick pin in the 170 pound championship.

220 Pounds

Same go around at 220. Sean Scheck takes care of Waubonsie’s Jacob Housour and is one of ten Cadet’s winning a championship match.

285 Pounds

Naperville Central does get some help in the heavyweight third place match with Niko Epps beating Waubosnie’s Luke Buntin in overtime. Although at the end of the day it’s Marmion winning the regional title with West Aurora in second and Naperville Central in third. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!