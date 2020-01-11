Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley Girls Bowling 1.9.20

Parkside Lanes hosting a DVC dual between Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley. Both teams in search of their first conference win with the post season just one month away.

The Match

Naperville Central junior Beth Holmes gets her team off on the right track, she rolls a strike on her first ball of the day.

Waubonsie Valley freshman Ashley Sanchez is on a roll early on as she knocks down back to back strikes.

Jada Banks from Naperville Central gets a little delayed gratification as the ten pin finally falls for the strike.

Ashley Sanchez still cooking, her third straight strike gives her a turkey and that’s five strikes in the first six frames. Only a fan can cool the young Warrior’s performance off.

Redhawk junior Claire Wunnicke working on a career best performance near the end of game one. She rolls a 173 which is a new personal best

Waubonsie junior Vanessa Raketic patently waits for the 7 pin to fall, it does for another strike. Raketic with a 179 in game number three.

Waubonsie’s Karla Lares with a slow start in game one, but she rebounds nicely with back to back games of over 150 in games two and three.

Naperville Central sophomore Jayda Armstrong is tops on the team in game two with a 149 as she sends home a strike.

It’s not always about strikes you have to pick up spares as well and Waubonsie sophomore Megan Gianino cleans up a tricky one here. She rolls a 166 2nd game.

One of Naperville Central’s top performers is Nicole Feilinger, she rolls a team high 189 in game three and her 453 series is 2nd best on the team.

The fan did not work by the way, Ashley Sanchez is red hot all match long. Two games over 180 gives the freshman a 511 series.

Claire Wunnicke also puts the finishing touches on a great day, she breaks 170 again in game three and leads the Redhawks with a 485 three game series.

The top bowler on the day is also the only senior on either varsity roster. Hailey Springs with a 515 series, a model of consistency with no game lower than 159. Waubonsie Valley picks up the win by just over 150 pins.

