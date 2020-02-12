Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley Girls Basketball 2.11.20

Final regular season DVC matchup for Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley, the most recent meeting ended with a Gabby Melby buzzer beater from half court, can the Warriors get revenge?

First Half

First quarter action and Gabby Melby is off and running as she hits this jumper to give the Redhawks a 7-5 lead

Later in the first, Mhyka Bercompas makes a great play getting the steal and passing to Ahniya Melton for the layup to gibe the Warriors a 9-7 lead

2nd quarter now and the Central looks to regain control….Gabby Melby drains the open 3. This shot gave NC a 22-13 lead

Moments later and the Redhawks find another open shooter this time it’s Emily Spisak. She hits the 3 and NC is up 25-13!

Second Half

2nd half now and the Redhawks stay hot as Gabby Melby makes the cross court pass to Katlyn Allen and she burries the 3

3rd qtr still and the Warriors look to make their move. MyhKa Bercompas hits a deep 3 to pull WV within 6

A few plays later, Anihya Melton finds herself open and hits the mid range jumper. WV down just 4 31-27!

End of the 3rd qtr and the Wariors are officially back…Ahniya Melton again delivers to give the Wariors the lead 38-36!

4th qtr time and Gabby Melby has different plans, Gabby hits a step back 3 from way out to put Central up 1 – 47-46

Moments later Grace Setter finds herself wide open in the lane and she puts in the layup, this one give the Warriors a 3 point lead 50-47

Back come the Redhawks…Emily Spisak heavs one up from the wing and gets it to go! We’re tied at 50!

After a WV layup gave the Warriors a 2 pt lead, Central looks to Spisak again and she delivers! Naperville Central takes the lead 53-52!

The Redhawks are ahead by 3 and WV needs a 3…Senior Halle Williams is open on the wing and she scores her first basket of the night and it could have been any bigger! We’re heading to OT tied at 55!

First possession of OT and WV calls Williams’ number immediately. She splashes home another 3, WV up 3.

But guess who responds? Gabby Melby, that’s who….Gabby hits the 3 from the top of the key and we’re tied at 58

With just a few minutes left the Warriors look to break the tie. Myhka Bercompas comes through for WV giving them the lead and they would to care of things from there. Another thriller between these two teams this time WV ends up on top.

