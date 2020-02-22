Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley Boys Basketball 2.21.20

Waubonsie Valley plays host to Naperville Central as we wind down the DVC regular season…. But not before the clash between the Warriors and Redhawks

First Quarter

Early first quarter and Carter Langendorf of Waubonsie Valley gets the Warriors on the board as they take an early 3-2 lead

Later in the 1st – Chris Conway gets the ball down low and powers his way for the layup – Conway gets the foul call as well – Central takes the lead 6-5

Second Quarter

2nd Quarter now and Waubonsie is trailing by 8 – Marcus Skeete drives to the hoop and finishes the tough shot – Central leads 13-7

Moments later and it’s Skeete again – this time Skeete’s layup brings the Warriors withn 4 – 15 -11 Central

Skeete is just plain taking over now – he hits an awesome fade away to tie the game up at 17

Late 2nd Qtr and Waubonsie takes the lead on this layup from Isaiah Smith to complete the comeback

Third Quarter

3rd qtr now and Chris Conway answers – Conway hits the beautiful fade away here and ties the game up at 19

Waubonsie would respond – Adri Malushi takes the shot from way down town and buries it! The 3 put WV up 26-20

Fourth Quarter

4th Q… Central has to battle back and they do – Kyle Baskin gets the layup to go plus the foul! He would hit the free throw to give the Redhawks a 28-27 lead!

Late 4th Qtr now and Mason Marinelli of WV gets the offensive board and the put back. His bucket gives the Warriors a 30-28 edge

Moments later- Central turns to Cam Daugherty and he delivers on a tough jumper in the lane….WV leads 32-30

After two NC free throws tie things up at 32 – Waubonsie holds the ball for the entire final minute setting up this amazing shot from Marcus Skeete for the win! The senior delivers on Senior night! What a finish to a great game, 35-32 final.