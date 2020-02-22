Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley Boys Basketball 2.21.20

Waubonsie Valley plays host to Naperville Central as we wind down the DVC regular season…. But not before the clash between the Warriors and Redhawks
First Quarter
Early first quarter and Carter Langendorf of Waubonsie Valley gets the Warriors on the board as they take an early 3-2 lead
Later in the 1st – Chris Conway gets the ball down low and powers his way for the layup – Conway gets the foul call as well – Central takes the lead 6-5
Second Quarter
2nd Quarter now and Waubonsie is trailing by 8 – Marcus Skeete drives to the hoop and finishes the tough shot – Central leads 13-7
Moments later and it’s Skeete again – this time Skeete’s layup brings the Warriors withn 4 – 15 -11 Central
Skeete is just plain taking over now – he hits an awesome fade away to tie the game up at 17
Late 2nd Qtr and Waubonsie takes the lead on this layup from Isaiah Smith to complete the comeback
Third Quarter
3rd qtr now and Chris Conway answers – Conway hits the beautiful fade away here and ties the game up at 19
Waubonsie would respond – Adri Malushi takes the shot from way down town and buries it! The 3 put WV up 26-20
Fourth Quarter
4th Q… Central has to battle back and they do – Kyle Baskin gets the layup to go plus the foul! He would hit the free throw to give the Redhawks a 28-27 lead!
Late 4th Qtr now and Mason Marinelli of WV gets the offensive board and the put back. His bucket gives the Warriors a 30-28 edge
Moments later- Central turns to Cam Daugherty and he delivers on a tough jumper in the lane….WV leads 32-30
After two NC free throws tie things up at 32 – Waubonsie holds the ball for the entire final minute setting up this amazing shot from Marcus Skeete for the win! The senior delivers on Senior night! What a finish to a great game, 35-32 final.
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
If you're a high school sports fan, please consider a donation to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!Donate Today!