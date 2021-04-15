Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley Girls Volleyball 04.13.21

Naperville Central girls volleyball travels to Neuqua Valley as the Redhawks and Wildcats square off on the courts to determine supremacy in the DVC. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Just a few more weeks left in the girls Volleyball season as Naperville Central travels to Neuqua Valley to face off against the Wildcats.

First set action and Neuqua Valley trailing by only two points… make that one point after Morgan Michalak gets the ace. Cats down 16-15.

Few points later and Central looking to stretch out their lead again. Olivia Gallegos gets the running kill to find the floor. Redhawks leads 21-17.

Set point for the redhawks, the wildcats look to extend the first set but get a little excited and hit the ball into the outside pole. Redhawks win 25-18.

Gallegos looks to start the first match with a point for the redhawks but Neuquas blocks hold strong. Anja Kelly and Bryanna Jones team up for the first point of set 2. NV up 1-0.

Few points later in the second set. Neuqua trailing by 1. Lauren Housholder gets the set from Morgan Michalak and puts it away. Set 2 knotted up at 4s.

We know Bryanna Jones can block for the wildcats but now she tries her hand at some kills, first attempt gets dug out by Central and then Gorgia Cavallari tips it back over. Cats reset and jones tries again… only to have Central re-set up Cavallari and this time the redhawk gets the point, Central leads 9-6.

Neuqua trailing by 3, looks to get the tricky point with the tip over on the second touch but instead Central’s Rachel Chalky sets up Olivia Gallegos. Redhawks lead 11—7.

Redhawks find their footing a few points later. Chalky sets up Cavallari for another one of her 4 kills in the second set. Central extending their lead 13-8.

Ann Krupinski helping out the Redhawks… serving up two aces in a row. Central pulling away now, 18-10.

Wildcats still hanging tough though. Michalak sets up Shala Asby. She gets enough power to get her attempt to fall in Redhawk territory. Neuqua down 7.

Senior Gorgia Cavallari showing off her experience… first attempt for the redhawk gets dug out… but how about the second. She readjusts and tips the ball over, this time finding hardwood. Redhawks lead 23-16.

Redhawks put the game away as Neuqua Valley has the error on match point. Redhawks take the match in 2, 25-18, 25-17.

For more prep sports highlights, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!