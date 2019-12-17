Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley Girls Bowling 12.16.19

Posted on December 17, 2019

We’ve got a DVC battle between the Redhawks of Naperville Central and the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley at Parkside Lanes.

We pick things up in the first game with Neuqu’s Sarah Bourke rolling a strike. She had a strong first game with a 152.

In to the second game with central’s Jada Banks. She had herself a strong day with her second game being the best with a 183 score.

The Wildcats Remi Lelentano keeping Neuqua’s strong night going as she rolls a strike of her own. She had her best game in the last one with a 135.

The Redhawks came to play and Nikki Fellinger leads the way for Central and she rolls a strike. She has a team high series score of 482.

Emily Johnson comes back with a smile for the wildcats as she bring consistency to the Neuqua team… she is the second best bowler on the night with a 503 series.

Top bowler on the night though would be Alyssa Votava. She rolls a 518 series on the night which helps the wildcats walk away with the victory 2234-2133.

