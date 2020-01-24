Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley Girls Basketball 1.23.20

After over a week off of competition Naperville Central brings their fun and games to Neuqua Valley as the Wildcats are looking for their first win in the conference.

First Half

Central up 5-2 early on and Gabi Melby continues their strong lead, gets the steal and gets the pull up J to go 7-2 Central early in the first.

9-4 Central now. Lauren Umbright gets the rebound and the pass to Emily Spisak for her own 3 pointer 12-4 Central.

Neuqua can also hit the 3 ball as Wildcat Ellie Wisner hits the NBA range 3 pointer 19-13 Central heading into the 2nd quarter.

26-13 in the second. Redhawk Sara Opalka gets involved early with a 3 pointer 29-13 Central

34-18 now as Neuqua’s Anja Kelly gets a long 2 pointer to go but the redhawks walk in to the locker room up 36-20 at half.

Second Half

3rd Quarter action and Central keeping it rolling. Lauren Umbright drives it in and gets the shot to go 40-23.

Neuqua has a response Jessica Sun is open in the corner hits the 3 point basket to cut in to the redhawk lead 40-28.

It is not a 3 point party without Gabi Melby as she hits 3 of her 12 point 45-31 Redhawks.

Redhawks are too much on this night as Karly Maida is all alone for the 3 pointer as Naperville Central cruises in this one 77-48.

