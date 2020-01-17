Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley Boys Swimming 1.16.20

We hang out in the pool over at Neuqua Valley as the Redhawks from Naperville Central come to town. The wildcats, who were the state runner ups last year, at the redhawks both prepping for the conference meet in just over two weeks.

200 Medley Relay

We begin the meet with the 200 yard medley relay. At the beginning it’s anyone’s race but coming down to the final stretch, redhawk anchor Andrew Dai just edges out Alex Dunn from Neuqua to take first in 1:42.07 seconds. Dai also takes first in the 200 IM.

200 Freestyle

We stick with the 200 but move over to the freestyle with Central’s Stephen Noha and Colin Yao both competing against eachother for the top spot. In the end, Noha taps first in 1:51.85 seconds with his teammates Yao and Dylan Rehere in second and third respectively.

50 Freestyle

Next off the block is the 50 free, fastest race of the night, don’t blink or it’s over. Neuqua valley’s Jimmy Senese edges everyone by a full second, tapping a 22 seconds. Alan Rosenberg finishes in second.

100 Butterfly

Another tight race at the beginning is the 100 butterfly. Andrew Dai looking to grab another victory for the redhawks competing against his teammate Owen Codo and wildcat Amir Aliyev. Another close one but it’s Dai in first in 53.83 seconds, Codo in second.

100 Freestyle

Same distance, but now the 100 freestyle. Wildcat Junior Connor Boyle making a name for himself in the Olympic trial qualifiers for the 50 free comes in first in this race in 48.23 seconds. He also grabs first in the backstroke.

100 Breast Stroke

We round out the night with the 100 breast stroke and off the blocks it looks to be a tight race but Neuqua’s Rohan Nagori breaks it open in the end, finishing in 1 minute 3.51 seconds. Central’s Alex Lakin and Michael Deng finish second and third which helps Naperville Central to a close road win 94-89.

