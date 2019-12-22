Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley Boys Basketball 12.20.19

Boys basketball action at Neuqua Valley as as Naperville Central comes to town. The redhawks sit 2-0 in the DVC and ride a 3 game win streak in to the wildcats first home DVC bought.

First Half

Central leading 4-0 in the first quarter, make that leading by 7 after Matthew Murphy gets the kick out from Aidan Kramer and drains the three.

Neuqua getting on the board with 2 minutes left in the first. Patrick Hoffman with the bounce pass to Erik Roche who rainbows in the triple.

Opening minutes of the second quarter, Central’s Michael Wood playing aggressive, gets the steal. Kicks it out to Aidan Kramer who then gets it to Chris Conway for the three points. 18-11 redhawks lead.

Three minutes left in the second, central up by nine. Neuqua’s Nonso Obguefi gets the hoop and the harm. Cats trail 22-16 after the free throw.

Two minutes remaining in the first half. Matthew Murphy sees Cam Dougherty on the move, gets him the assist on the dunk. Redhawks go in to the locker room up 27-16.

Second Half

The dunk fest continues in the third period. Chris Conway getting up off the pass from Michael Wood. Naperville Central extends their lead 34-23.

Great passing as the third period winds down from central. Chris Conway the end result with another dunk. 39-27 now.

Connor Davis keeps the cats in the game in the fourth quarter with a triple from distance, cutting in to the redhawks lead 43-39.

Then John Poulakidas joins in on the three point party as he catches and shoots. Neuqua trailing by just 2 with 3 minutes to go.

Poulakidas would do it again not even a minute later, draining the three pointer on the night, he would have ten points in total as the cats trail by 3.

But Naperville central’s passing game would prove to be too much for the wildcats as Chris Conway gets the ball in the lane and seals the deal with the layup, 53-47.

