Naperville Central vs Naperville North Girls Basketball 2.7.20

Crosstown Classic time… as Naperville Central looks for revenge after a loss in December while Naperville North aims to stay perfect in the DVC.

First Half

6-5 Redhawks in the early going… North’s Alison Kickel gets the ball off a missed three and gets the lay in to go up… 7-6 North

We’re tied at 9… as North’s Greta Kampschroder comes in to your picture and gets the jumper to go… 11-9 Huskies

Locking down defensively, Central gets the rebound as Lauren Umbright passes to a streaking Gabi Melby. She drops in the bucket at the buzzer… 14-11 Hawks after one

2nd Quarter 17-14 Hawks Kampschroder gets the ball off an errant shot… and then fights through contact for the basket… count it, plus the foul… free throw is good, all tied up at 17.

Just before the half Abby Drendel feeds it to Alison Kickel, who finishes off the play… it’s 22-22 at intermission.

Second Half

3rd quarter, Central trailing… but Karly Maida changes that with a 3 pointer, Redhawks take a 25-24 lead

Later on, North’s Layla Henderson is alone in the corner and hits the 3 point basket Huskies down by 2

Game is all tied up at 34 and Kampschroder once again pounds the glass. Her put back is good… 36-34 Huskies

4th quarter Lauren Umbright gets a steal and lay in, plus the foul… FT good 39-38 Central

North on a run… Sarah Crossett gets the pass from Kampschroder… the shot falls, plus the foul… 45-39 Huskies after the made free throw

Central not done yet Emily Spisak with the bank shot from deep that rattles in… Redhawks trailing, just 45-42

It’s now 47-42 Huskies and here comes Karly Maida for the triple… it’s a 2 point game 47-45 Huskies

Central back with the ball… Maida tries again for 3 she misses… but Katlyn Allen gets the ball and her 3-point try is good! 48-47 Redhawks… 39 seconds to go

North trying to respond Kickel goes for the shot but gets fouled

She would hits both free throws to give North a 49-48 lead

One last try for the Redhawks, but Naperville North shuts down on the defensive end… and take a close one, 49-48 the final.

