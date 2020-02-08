Naperville Central vs. Naperville North Boys Basketball 2.07.20

Naperville Central vs. Naperville North boys basketball highlights from their crosstown showdown. A buzzer gives the game the feel of an instant classic.

Setting the Stage

Cold outside but the rowdies got their Hawaiian gear on for this cross-town matchup. Naperville is hoping to snap a 3 game losing streak while Naperville North has won its last 4 games on its home court against the Redhawks

First Quarter

Central up 3-0 Cameron Dougherty drives in and gets the bucket fall start of a big night for the senior

5-3 Central Myles Berry Changes that and knocks down a 3 pointer 6-5 Huskies

9-5 North Myles Barry gets a nice bounce pass to Grant Johnson and throws it down 11-5 Huskies

North is on fire in the first quarter Riley Thompson gets in on the fun and knocks in the the 3 North up 16-6 after a 16-1 run

Second Quarter

2nd quarter Central gets a rebound as Kyle Baskin passes it to Dougherty and hits the 3 16-13 Huskies

Just before half Dougherty gets the board and decides to heave the ball up and hit the buzzer beater right at the half. To tie things up at 20. 18 first half points for Dougherty.

Third Quarter

3rd quarter Grant Johnson gets in on the 3 point fun, sinks it in from the top of the key 25-24 Huskies

Watch out here comes big boy coming in like a runaway train let’s put it in the basket and send him to the charity stripe free throw good were all tied at 30

Dougherty is not the only one scoring Neil Gupta comes in flying for the lay in that gives Central a 33-32 lead

Just before the quarter ends Riley Thompson has response knocking down the bucket at the buzzer 35-33 North heading into the 4th

Fourth Quarter

38-37 North Myles Barry dribbles and hits the 3 pointer 12 points for the senior 41-37 Huskies

Over a minute left and Central Neil Gupta is all alone in the corner and hits the 3 ball to give a 45-43 lead with under a minute left

Don’t count out the Huskies as Riley Thompson is right there for the lay in to tie the game at 45.

Time ticking down you think Dougherty is gonna take the last shot right? WRONG passes it to Kyle Baskin and heaves it up FOR THE WIN

Naperville Central with its first season sweep over the Huskies since 2008-2009 season 48-45 the final.

