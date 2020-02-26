Naperville Central vs Mt Carmel State Dual Wrestling 2.25.20

Sandburg High School is the host of this years State Dual Wrestling Meet as Naperville Central, winners of the Marmion Sectional, take on Mt. Carmel who were winners of the Burbank regional.

195 lbs

Let’s start at 195 and it’s not a good start for Naperville Central as Mt Carmel Robert Bowman gets a pin on Central Austin Longmire Caravan up fast 6-0.

220 lbs

Let’s go up to 220 as Central’s Angelo is quickly riding on Mt. Carmel’s Elliot Lewis. In the next round Eklou has Lewis on his back and gets the pin at 220 were all tied at 6.

285 lbs

However things would escalate quick at 285 where’s Mt Carmel’s big boy Jalen Grant puts on a cradle on Central’s Carson Enfield. Caravan retakes the lead 12-6.

113 lbs

Pin fest continues as Naperville Central’s Tommy Porter has Mt. Carmel’s Caleb Drousias on his back and what do you it’s a pin this time for Central.

126 lbs

You want more pins here you go Central’s Tyler Driessens trying out multiple pin moves and as the final round comes to an end Driessens gets the 6 point right before the horn. Central trails 29-18.

138 lbs

But the Caravan were too much on this at 138 Noah get’s a major decision 14-4 over Central’s Erlin Esporlas.

152 lbs

And then Mt Carmel’s Connor Gaynor on top of Central’s Ryan Silva getting the 6 points for the pin.

182 lbs

Central would get a Pin on the final match with Tariq Sikander but this was all Mt. Carmel from 47-28 ending the Redhawks season.

