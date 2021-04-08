Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley Girls Volleyball 04.07.21

Naperville Central Girls Volleyball flocks to the gym at Metea Valley to face off with the Mustangs in a DVC showdown, with the Redhawks entering 3-1 in conference. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We got Naperville Central and Metea Valley meeting up on the Volleyball Court with both teams coming off their spring break. The Mustangs look to bounce back after a tough 3 set loss to North while the Redhawks come in with a 3-1 DVC record.

Tied at 3 early on in set 1 and how about some back and forth action. The Redhawks are trying to keep the ball on the other side but look out for Mustang Sam Rueda as she spikes that ball for the point and a 4-3 lead for the home team.

However that lead evaporates pretty quickly. Check out Metea’s Savannah Tan with the single-arm save to keep the ball in play. The free ball goes back to Central and the Hawks set up for Kaitlin Skowronski to attack… and she puts it in the perfect spot. 8-5 Central.

Redhawks continue to extend their lead as Giorgia Cavalleri comes into your picture and hits the kill attempt only to have it bounce off a Mustang for the point and a 13-8 for Central.

Now 17-11 Hawks and the Mustangs are showing some fight as Meta starts a block party with Abby Jue and Kem Donnelly. The Central lead is cut to 5 — 17-12 Redhawks.

Set point for Central and each teams fight for the point with a little rally until Kaitlin Skowronski jumps up and gets the kill to go. Central wins set 1, 25-14.

Second set and the Redhakws catch fire early as Kate Jennings gets in on the fun. She gets the kill and the Redhawks lead big 7-1.

Now it’s time for Central to throw themselves a block party and their lucky attendees are Rachel Coakley and Kenzie Brower who shut down the Mustang kill attempt. It’s now 13-3 NC.

Escalating quickly, it’s 16-4 Central and check this out — there are Redhawks diving all over the floor but Caroline Hughes is able to save the ball. The Mustangs try to reset but the Redhawks set up a road black with Brower and Cavalleri. 17-4 Central.

Match point for the Hawks and Cavalleri’s first kill attempt is a no-go but on the second attempt it’s a yes and it’s a Redhawk victory. Central is now 4-1 in the DVC and 5-1 overall after the 2 set win 25-14 and 25-6.

