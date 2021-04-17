Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley Football 04.16.21

Naperville Central looks to continue its unbeaten season, visiting Metea Valley in the second to last game of the spring football season. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley is back at home as the Mustangs look to heat up a chilly, spring Friday night. The Black and Gold are still in search for win number one this season, taking on a 4-0 Naperville Central team.

Opening drive for the Redhawks and this play shouldn’t surprise you as Owen Prucha throws a pass on the money to Reggie Fleurima for a 40-yard touchdown. Fifth straight game Fleurima reaches paydirt. 7-0 Central early in the first quarter.

14-0 Central now and let’s show some love to Peter Orlandino. The 6 foot 3 senior sheds the block and sacks Mustang QB Logan Frederick for a big loss.

2nd quarter and here is Jaden McGill who had a big game last week against Dekalb and it continues. The senior bounces off some would-be-tacklers and he gets into the endzone by the skin of his teeth from 20 yards out. 21-0 visitors.

Want more scoring? Here you go then. Prucha on play action finds a wide-open Luke Roy from 39 yards out. Touchdown Central it’s now 28-0 Hawks.

Mustangs are trying to get something going as Logan Frederick buys some time before completing this 32-yard pass to John Flynn setting Metea Valley up across midfield.

Here are the Mustangs and I can’t tell if that is Logan Frederick or Patrick Mahomes. Number 15 avoids every defender and then completes the sideline pass to Jalen Johnson who uses his tippy toes to keep possession. That play was all Frederick.

However the Central defense has had enough with the magic tricks as Orlandino comes in and sacks Frederick for a second time keeping the goose egg on the board going into halftime.

2nd Half and the Mustangs are still fighting as Frederick completes a pass on 4th down finding a diving Alex Cleveland putting the Mustangs in Redhawk territory.

Can they get into the endzone? Frederick throws and Central Mike Gieger intercepts the pass. 5th straight game the Hawks defense gets a turnover.

Hawks with the ball and despite the low snap Prucha completes it to McGill who throws a nasty stiff arm and the big diesel takes it in from 25 yards out. 35-0 Red and White.

The Mustangs do find the endzone as Frederick throws a ball in double coverage but look at Alex Cleveland jump up and make the amazing catch for the touchdown. But this one was all Naperville Central football from the start Hawks win 42-7.

