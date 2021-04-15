Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley Boys Soccer 04.13.21

Metea Valley boys soccer welcomes the Redhawks form Naperville Central into the Mustangs’ stable for a DVC match up and a close showdown. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We hit the soccer fields at Metea Valley for a DVC matchup. The Mustangs come in after a win against Bartlett while Naperville Central is coming off a 2-0 shut out win over Saint Charles North.

Redhawks are on the attack first as the ball lands in front of Redhawk Nathan Dodsworth and his shot attempt is good. 1-0 Central early on.

Hawks looks to extend that lead but Mustang goal keeper Oscar Mejia is in the right place at the right time. He see’s the ball bouncing around but shuts down the Redhawk attempt.

It’s the Mustangs turn to attack as Evan Bach tries to center the ball, has it bounce around a bit and then finds Brady McCann for the goal. We’re all tied at 1.

Now Metea looks for the leads but Central goalie Caden Redpath says not so fast. The first goal attempt is off the net and then Ethan Danehl’s header is denied. We remain tied at 1 going into intermission.

2nd half and here come the Mustangs. More specifically here comes Evan Bach doing it all himself. Slicing through the defense, he puts enough oomph on the ball to find twine. Mustangs take their first lead 2-1.

Last chance for Central to tie things up but the attempt by Joe LoDuca is just over the net. Mustangs get a big DVC win 2-1 over Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!