Naperville Central vs Metea Valley Boys Basketball 1.31.20

We’ve got a Friday night DVC battle between the Redhawks of Naperville Central and the Mustangs of Metea Valley – Both teams in need of a victory

First Half

First moments of the game and Chris Conway gets things going for the Redhawks. He gets the layup to go and gives NC a 2-0 lead

Moments later, Metea down 4-0. The Mustangs’ Ethan Tai drains the 3 from the top of the key to get Metea on the board.

Later in the first – Will Hopkins finds himself open in the corner and he hits the 3 to give Metea an early lead – 10-8.

Second quarter now and Kymari McBride takes it coast to coast, the Mustangs build a 15-12 lead.

The Redhawks would come right back. Cam Daugherty gets a screen from Chris Conway and hits the 3 to tie this one up at 15

Later in the 2nd…it’s more Daugherty, Cam finds himself open at the top of the key and he hits another 3, this one gives Central a 22-20 lead

Second Half

3rd Qtr now and Metea Valley looking to regain control – Myles Leavy finds Ethan Tai open in the corner and he hits another 3. Mustangs lead 30-29

Next possession down and the Mustangs hit another 3 – this time it’s Alex Moreno. The Mustangs have a 33-29 lead!

The Redhawks look to respond – Chris Conway says “give me the rock” and gets the and 1 . Central down just 2 – 36-34

A few moments later – it’s a tie game and Cam Daugherty gives Central the lead right back! Daugherty hat 17 pts on the night, this 3 gives them a 39-36 lead

Midway through the 4th and Metea is trying to stay in it. Alex Moreno finds himself wide open underneath and hits the layup – Metea down 6 – 46-40

Just a couple minutes left – Metea down by 6…Ethan Tai takes the corner 3, gets hit, and makes the shot! Ethan would go on to hit the free throw to complete the 4 point play! Metea down 48-46

After a free throw by Central, Metea has the ball down 3 with a minute left….Myles Leavy heaves one up from way out and buries it! We’re tied up at 49!

Central decided to hold the ball for the final 50 seconds to take the last shot, Aiden Kramer looks to drive and loses it, Myles Leavy picks it up and takes it all the way for the win! Metea wins in dramatic fashion 51-49!

