Naperville Central vs Marmion Boys Hockey 2.10.20

Opening round of the Blackhawks Cup… Naperville Central taking on Marmion. Winner of this one gets either Neuqua or Mt. Carmel. Central entering with a 13-12 mark.

First Period

Just a few minutes into the game the puck finds Central’s Michael Szczesniak, who is in on net and roofs the puck giving the Redhawks a 1-0 lead.

Minutes later, Marmion finds some puck possession through Andrew Galle who passes the puck across the net for a tap in for Henry Walton. It’s 1-1 with 8:24 to go in the first

Time winding down in the opening period… Central’s Cameron Andres stick handles in through center ice to fire a shot that saved by the glove of Marmion’s goalie. Tie game after one.

Second Period

Five minutes into the second period Centrals Masato Lin steals the puck away and passes it off Michael Szczesniak who fires in his second of the game. 2-1 Naperville Central in the second

Here comes a strong counter by Marmion until Sammy Greco gets robbed not once, but twice by Centrals goalie Cameron Moore, it remains 2-1 Redhawks.

Under 10 to go in the second, and carrying the puck in over the blue line is Marmion’s Sammy Greco who fires the shot over the glove of Moore and into the cage. It’s all tied up.

Bringing the puck in from all the way behind his own net is Marmion’s Andrew Galle who gets stonewalled by Moore good one brewing late in the second.

Starting with a shot by Mark Picchietti, Marmion strikes with Moore giving up a big rebound straight to the stick of Blake Powers who gives the Cadets their first lead… 3-2 heading to the third.

Third Period

But how about this nifty play… wrapping around the goal and stuffing in the tying tally for Central is Dylan Franks. It’s 3-3 early in the third… and that’s the score going to overtime.

Looking for his hat trick in OT is Centrals Michael Szczesniak but his attempt is absorbed by Marmion’s goalie. Still 3-3 in OT… 7:11 to play

Receiving the puck in front of the net is Marmion’s Sammy Greco who slips home his second of the night giving Marmion the win in Overtime… 4-3 the final.

