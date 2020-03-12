Naperville Central vs. Glenbard East Boys Basketball 3.11.20

The head coaches were chatting it up before this sectional semifinal game as Naperville Central takes on Glenbard East. It’s a rematch for these two after the Rams won by seven back in January. Let’s get to the action.

First Quarter

Central star cam Dougherty was geared up for a huge game, starting off his night with a three to break up an early tie. It’s 6-3 Redhawks in the first.

Dougherty gets the ball and has defenders flying past him everywhere, hanging in the air just long enough to bank in a layup. That makes it 12-7 Redhawks.

But Glenbard East has a playmaker of their own in Daron Hall. He steps back for the deep two, plus a foul. He’d miss the free throw, but the Rams still take the lead 13-12.

Deon Cook is getting in on the fun. He picks up his dribble and launches from deep. He gets an assist from the glass, but that still counts right at the buzzer. It’s 20-15 Rams after the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Cook picking up where he left off on the other end of the floor, pickpocketing Aiden Kramer and taking it all the way to the hoop. Extends the lead to 26-19 Glenbard East.

You can’t leave 6’10 senior Chris Conway open on the block. He throws it down with authority to cut Glenbard East’s lead to five.

Just before the break, Cook feeds Jack Rivas who makes it go plus the foul. The Rams take a 10-point lead into halftime.

Third Quarter

Third quarter now, and here’s Rivas again, this time from deep. That opens up a 39-27 lead for Glenbard East, their largest lead of the game.

Central is starting to claw back. Here they find Matthew Murphy in the corner, who drills the three to cut the deficit to six.

Conway is playing his part as well. The big man is pumped up after another dunk. He scored 13 in the game.

Glenbard East looking to respond. Cook floats through the lane with a filthy adjustment to make this layup fall. Rams on top 46-40 at the end of the third.

Fourth Quarter

Into the last stanza and it’s Dougherty time. He powers through the lane to the cup and gets the foul. Redhawks retake the lead 48-46.

Nobody can stop Dougherty getting to the rim. Here he grabs his own miss and puts it back up to take a 52-48 lead – 34 points on the night for Dougherty.

Redhawks now up 56-48 and Hall shows why he is Upstate Eight player of the year. He elevates over the outstretched defenders and sinks the three to cut the Central lead to five.

Hall again from the same spot makes it 60-56 Central with half a minute left. He finished with 18 points on the night.

Rams get the ball back as Hall again puts up a three. It’s no good but Rivas is there for the putback and the foul. 60-58 Central.

Rams foul Dougherty, but he’s cool under pressure. Hits both free throws to lock up the W for Central. Naperville Central takes down Glenbard East 62-58 and will face top seed Lake Park in the sectional finals.

