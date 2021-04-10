Naperville Central vs. Dekalb Football 04.09.21

Naperville Central football enters with a perfect 3-0 record, but hasn’t face a road test yet. That changes as the Redhawks travel to Dekalb to play the Barbs. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville Central makes the road trip to Dekalb and… the last time they were here, it resulted in the 2013 State title. This year’s Redhawk squad comes in 3-0 and now gets its first road test, taking on a Dekalb team that is 2-0 and averaging 44 point.

Hawks up 7-0 and the defense is ready to pounce as Aiden Ellison comes off the edge and sacks Dekalb’s QB Trenton Kyler for a big loss.

Next play it’s third and long for the Barbs as Kyler throws the ball up and it’s deflected and picked off by Central’s Ethan Pytlak. That’s the fourth straight game the Red and White gets a turnover.

Following the pick, the offense rewards the defense. QB Owen Prucha goes play action and throws a rainbow to his BFF Reggie Fleurima for the 30-yard touchdown. 14-0 visitors with under a minute left in the first quarter.

2nd quarter and here is OPRF transfer Jaden McGill getting his first start at running back and I’d say he’s a good fit. The 24-yard run puts the Redhawks in the Red Zone.

Jaden McGill finishes the drive, fighting his way through the defense with a 4-yard TD run. 21-0 Central with over 6 minutes left until halftime.

What can the Barbs do? Kyler throws a wide receiver screen to Tucket Ikens who gets away from one defender but then coughs up the football. Ryan Wojcik recovers the ball setting up great field position for the Central offense.

Here is Prucha again rolling out and finding Elijah Jordan on the bootleg and the running back rumbles his way in for 6 points. Redhawks go in the locker room up 27-0.

Third quarter now, Central on a drive that takes up nearly 7 minutes. Prucha takes the snap, avoids pressure, and throws the pass finding Matt Wood behind the defense and he walks the dog in for a 38-yard touchdown… 34-0 Redhawks.

How about some more running from Jaden McGill? Good luck trying to bring him down as McGill carries the rock 40 yards for a big first down pick up. Not a bad debut at all for the running back in a Central uniform.

Owen Prucha loves to roll out and why not? He finds Tight End Luke Roy for the 15-yard touchdown, another forty burger for the Redhawks, up 41-0.

However the Barbs are still showing some fight as Toriano Tate runs to the outside using the sideline as his friend picking up 21 yards on the carry.

Barbs in the Redzone and Tate gets the handoff and he takes it in five yards for the Barbs touchdown but this one was all Central from the start. Naperville Central football wins big 41-7.

