Naperville Central vs DeKalb Boys Basketball 12.30.19

Posted on January 2, 2020

Another Holiday Tournament… this time it’s the 92nd annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic with Naperville Central and DeKalb, two DVC opponents facing off in the championship game.

First Half

First quarter, Redhawks leading 10-6 but DeKalb’s Joseph Owens cuts in to that lead with the triple and friendly bounce, barbs trailing by just 1.

The bigs are on fire in this one. Central’s Chris Conwau alone at the top of the key for a three pointer. Redhawks up 15-9.

In to the second quarter and Conway at it again, another three, helping him to 13 points on the night, 6 of which from behind the arc.

Still in the second, barbs sticking with it, Jamarcus Winters gets the basketball and one. Free Throw good as they trail 21-15.

Central answering, Matthew Murphy gets his own and one a few minutes later. The redhawks walk in to the locker up leading 32-21.

Second Half

In to the third, and the barbs coming alive. Quick passing results in Zach Russel hitting the 3. Barbs down 9.

Dekalb trailing by 7, but Joseph Owens brings it in himself for the lay in, Barbs inching closer, 37-32.

Third quarter winding down as Trenton Kyler gets the buzzer beater floater to go. DeKalb takes the lead 38-37 heading in to the final stanza.

And in that fourth quarter, Dekalb is just rolling. Daniel Brown gets the break away and one shot to fall. Barbs extend their lead 42-37.

Conway keep things close as he turns and gets the tough jumper to fall, redhawks trailing 44-39.

Then Naperville central gets the steal as Aidan Kramer goes to the rim for the shot plus the foul. Free throw no good as NC trails 46-43.

But the barbs would be too much on their home court. Winters gets the dagger lay in and DeKalb takes the Holiday Classic 52-48.

