Naperville Central Tri Meet Boys Gymnastics 03.31.21

After coaching only one meet in 2020 because of the COVID 19 Shutdown Naperville Central boys gymnastics head coach Dan Bajek begins his first full season as the Redhawks get set to host a tri meet featuring Glenbard North and Homewood Flossmoor.

Let’s start off on the floor with Homewood Flossmoors Christian Curtis hoping around on the mat and oh wait he’s not done yet. Puts his arms up and run his way to a nice leap. That gives him a score of 8.8. However the best score goes to Glenbard North’s Dan Housouur as his moves give him a score of 9 after the attempt.

To the Pommel Horse and look at Naperville Central’s Tim Froelich swing those legs. He may feel little dizzy but that gives him a score of 7.4 and he deserves fist bumps from coach Bajek.

Let’s show off our muscles on the Still Rings as another Tim in Tim Engman. The Freshman stares to the ground and then swings and finish with a twirl. Let’s bow down as the Redhawk scores the best for the Red and White with a 7.6. Not so fast says Glenbard North’s Dan Housouur his skills on the ring just out edges the Redhawk as with the 7.9 and finishes as the best all around.

Panthers also get some help on the Parallel Bars as Dan Ochowicz uses his strength to get a score of 6.9 the second best score behind teammate Dan Housouur. Here’s Central’s Froelich again showing what he can do look out below. He can’t quite stick the landing but he gets a score of 6.8 the best for the Hawks on the Parallel Bars.

Here’s another Redhawk bringing the fire this time it’s Ryan Schaefer going air born on the Vault and the landing is good. Hands up as he lands a first place tie with Andrew Bajek at 7.4

To the other bars and it’s Freshman Tim Engman again. He’s definitely swinging a lot even after some adjustments but he keeps his composure and hits the ground scoring a 6.3 However in the end it’s Glenbard North finishing in 1st with Central in 2nd and HF in third.

