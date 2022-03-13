Naperville Central Girls Water Polo Goes On 5-1 Scoring Run

The Play of the Week features Naperville Central girls water polo going on a wild scoring run in the fourth quarter. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

With the game tied at six going into the final stanza, Julianna Russo finds the back of the net to put the Redhawks up one. Then it’s Allison Jurcich scoring a goal through a wide open net after the first attempt was stopped. Later on, it’s Annika Patel converting in transition. This all was a part of a 5-1 scoring run in the fourth by Naperville Central to pull away for the victory over Waubonsie Valley.

It’s a perfect Saturday morning for some girls water polo and what’s better then a Cross Town Classic to decide the Sectional Champion. The undefeated Naperville North Huskies take on a strong Naperville Central team.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

