Naperville Central Boys Water Polo; Fast Facts

Naperville Central Boys Water Polo is a powerhouse of a program, dominating the sport for the better part of the last two decade of competition.

The boys water polo season is underway and with a state series being held in May for the first time since 2019, no team is more excited to get back in the pool than Naperville Central.

The Redhawks are the two time defending state boys water polo champions with a combined record of 68-2 over the past two seasons.

IHSA Water polo has only held a state tournament since 2002, but Naperville Central has brought home eight state trophies in just 18 seasons.

Although the Redhawks earned their first trophy by finishing second in 2005, it wasn’t until the 35-0 season in 2016 when the red and white jumped in the pool with the state championship for the first time.

Central also finished as the state runner up in 2008 and 2010, while capturing the third place trophies in 2009 and 2017.

The 2021 season has many more question marks than usual since it has been two years since teams have played competitive matches. Despite the success displayed by the Redhawks, sectional play is always daunting with programs like Naperville North, Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley improving year after year and powerhouse teams like Fenwick, Stevenson and New Trier are always waiting in the final rounds.

However, there is little doubt that head coach Bill Salentine and his team will be considered the team to beat once again.

