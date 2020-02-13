Mt Carmel vs Neuqua Valley Boys Hockey 2.12.20

First round of the Blackhawk cup with Neuqua Valley facing off against Mt Carmel at Canlan Ice Rink. The winner of this game moves on to face Marmion next week.

First Period

Minutes into the game Neuqua’s Quin Farnaus receives the puck in front of the net, after one blocked shot he takes another and scores. 1-0 NV 1st 14:16.

Seconds later the Wildcats are on the power play and from the top of the faceoff circle Jake Boudreau snipes a shot over the glove Mt Carmels Evan Madrigal. 2-0 NV 1st 13:42.

A little more then a minute later Neuqua’s Jake Haggerty receives the puck and spins and fires off a shot that goes five hole against Madrigal. 3-0 NV 1st 12:23.

48 seconds later the Wildcats are back on the power play. After a blocked shot by Marco Rovito, Richie Mattia picks up the rebound and gives Neuqua a 4-0 lead within 6 minutes of play. 4-0 NV 1st 11:35.

Second Period

On the power play with 5 minutes left in the 2nd, Mt Carmels George Keeley gets the puck in the front of the net and on the backhand he gets Mt Carmel on board. 4-1 NV 2nd 5:24.

A slapshot taken from far out by Mt Carmels Adam Fitch is soaked up by the glove of Carter Winborne. 4-1 NV 2nd 4:58.

Third Period

In the final minute of play, Mt Carmel with the empty net gives up the puck to Neuquas Alex Lussier who fires the puck down the rink securing the 5-1 win for the Wildcats. Neuqua Valley moves on to face Marmion in the next round.

