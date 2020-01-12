Mt. Carmel vs Benet Academy Hockey 1.11.20

Bring out the Zamboni at Seven Bridges for Senior Night as Benet Academy honoring 15 seniors, wanting one final statement at home taking on Mt. Carmel. The Caravan looking to spoil the party.

First Period

Benet on fire early puck rolling around but Frankie Pinello right place right time as he cleans up the mess in front of the net for the goal BA up early 1-0.

Not even 4 minutes in and Benet Academy is still on the attack this time it’s Kyle Welch who gets the puck, no hesitiation, he hits twine. it’s 2-0 BA

3-0 Red Wings now and were still in the first as Senior JT Kelly gets the long goal to go from the blue line. 4-0 BA heading into the second period.

Second Period

Mt. Carmel showing some fight in Period 2 as George Keely finds to lose puck and puts it in the back of the net, Caravan still in a big hole down 4-1.

As the second period comes to an end it was quiet for Benet Jacob Runge until he gets the rebound and scores 5-1 Redwings heading into the 3rd.

Third Period

To cap off the Senior Night Senior Owen Vander Leest hits the dagger goal, hitting top shelf and the water bottle as the Red Wings get the big senior night win 7-1.

Check out other hockey games in our Boys Sports Highlights!