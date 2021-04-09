Mother McAuley vs. Benet Academy Girls Volleyball 04.07.21

We’ve got some spring volleyball action as Benet Academy Girls Volleyball plays host to Mother McAuley. Two great programs square off in this highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

First serve of the game and Mother McAuley is looking to get off to a hot start, outside hitter Concetta LeBel is able to deliver and the Might Macs take a 1-0 lead

Still game 1, the score 10-10 and Mother McCauley’s Caroline Macander makes a nice play to put the Mighty Macs up 11-10.

Benet trying to hang in there, Senior Catherine Mojica comes up with a huge block and Benet is down just 3, 22-19

Mother McCauley able to put game 1 away, however, Molly Boyd taps in the winning point. Mighty Macs take it 25-22

Game 2 now and Benet trails 10-9. After a nice volley, Benet’s Ann Marie Remmes is able to come up with a huge block to tie things up at 10

Still game 2 and check out this amazing volley by both teams, the wild back and forth ends with Benet’s outside hitter, senior Daria Rodriguez, spiking one in to tie things up at 18!

Benet would build a lead and here they are able to close out game 2 as Mother McCauley hits a return shot just long! Game 2 goes to Benet 25-22

Game 3 now and Benet comes out on fire, after another great volley and a magnificent dig by Jaci Budrek, the Redwings are able to capitalize as Daria Rodriquez smashes another one home. 18-9 Redwings lead

Mother McCauley is trying to stay in it. Molly McDermott is able to find herself in the right spot at the right time as she taps one home. Mighty Macs trail 20-10

In the end the Redwings of Benet Academy are able to close things out as Daria Rodriguez does it again with another big hit. Benet Academy girls volleyball wins game 3 25-13 and the match 2-1

For more prep sports highlights, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!