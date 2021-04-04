Morton vs. Naperville Central Football 04.03.21

Naperville Central football welcomes Morton to Memorial Stadium as a replacement game in week three of the high school football season. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Week 3 of High School Football features Naperville Central football playing a third straight home game at Memorial stadium for the 4th time since 2011. The Redhawks are looking for a 3-0 start after wins over Waubonsie Valley and Marmion Academy. The Matchup is the Morton Mustangs and fun fact both needed last minute week 3 opponents and here we are with the Mustangs and Redhawks.

1st quarter and the first play for Naperville Central puts Owen Prucha in play action… and he finds his favorite target Reggie Fleurima on the post route for a 33 yard touchdown pass. Third game in a row with a Fleurima touchdown 7-0 Redhawks.

Mustangs with the ball as Morton QB Vince Carapia also draws up a play action and throws the ball to Allen Miramontes who comes down with it with one hand. The competition is good for 24 yards and a first down.

However the Central defense has other plans as Carapia’s pass is deflected and picked off by Shane Roth. Second straight game with an interception for Roth and the third straight week the Redhawks get a turnover.

Time for a run play as Niko Gordon dives up the middle and then makes a cut to the left going 24 yards to the house. Number 14 gives the Redhawks a 14-0 lead.

2nd Quarter with Central up 20-0 and Gordon can produce in the pass game as well… he gets the swing pass from Prucha and he will not go down easily. The 22-yard competition sets the Redhawks up near midfield.

Another pass play and another Prucha to Fleurima completion, this time on the drag route. Fleurima breaks some tackles and he takes the rock 45 yards to the house 27-0 Central.

Now with a big lead, the Redhawks love to pound that ball as Gordon gets another big run. He slips through defenders and picking up 29 yards on the play.

Let’s show some love to Elijah Jordan. He takes the fullback dive and he is rumbling his way through the red zone like a pick up truck. Jordan sets the Redhawks up with a first and goal after the 15 yard run.

Jordan finishes the drive with this touchdown plunge. The Redhawks dominate once again shutting out their second opponent. 41-0 the final Hawks travel to Dekalb next Saturday.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!