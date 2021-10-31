Morgan Rank’s One Handed Dig Helps Claim Regional Title

We go to Metea Valley High School for the Play of the Week where Metea Valley took on Oswego in the regional final and senior Morgan Rank shows what it takes to win a championship. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

During a rally, Morgan Rank shows great hustle with a one-handed dig that helps set up Annabelle Troy for the kill. Tremendous effort by the libero as we take one more look. Sacrificing her body for her team and that would help the Mustangs claim the regional plaque.

We’re at Metea Valley for the Girls Volleyball 4A Regional Final. The number one seeded Mustangs play host to the 10th seeded Oswego Panthers. The winner of this game will move on to play Yorkville in the sectional semifinals.

1st Set

Oswego serving and Metea’s passing is on point early as Halle Sullivan taps the ball over to open the scoring.

Score now 4-2 in favor of the Mustangs. The Panthers can’t return Emma Bludgen’s serve giving her squad the point.

Oswego trying to stay in the game early on. Kennedy Hugunin goes up for the kill bringing them within four.

Metea leads 17-6. Regan Holmer is up to serve and the Oswego volley goes out of bounds to extend the lead for the black and gold.

Not only is the Mustang offense on point, so is their defense. Check out this dig from Maura Pilafas that Kira Hutson finishes off with a strong kill.

Set point for Metea, a long back and forth rally eventually ends when Hutson spikes it at the defense for 25-9 set one win for the Mustangs.

2nd Set

Regan Holmer opens the second set and secures the ace right away.

Metea off to a good start leading 6-2 as Halle Sullivan goes up for the kill stretching their lead to five.

A couple of points later and the Mustangs aren’t slowing down. Hutson goes up for the smash and the Panther defense has no chance.

Oswego trying to find some life in this set. Kendall Sackmann and Riley Borrowman go up for the block giving the visitors a much-needed point. 15-6 MV.

It’s 19-7 and we have another back and forth rally that’s capped off by Morgan Rank with the one handed dig. That helps set up Annabelle Troy for the kill.

Oswego’s serve is too long and that seals it giving Metea the two-set win by scores of 25-9 and 25-10. The Mustangs capture their first ever regional plaque for girls volleyball.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.