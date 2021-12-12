Mighty Mustang on the Lanes; Sydney Lewis Player Profile

Metea Valley senior bowler Sydney Lewis is hoping to make a push for All State status in her final season on the lanes with the Mustangs. This Player Profile is presented by LifeStance Health.

Despite the fact that there was no official IHSA post season for girls bowling last season, it remained a very memorable year for Metea Valley girls bowling and standout Sydney Lewis. During the condensed season, the Mustangs not only won the DuPage Valley Conference for a third consecutive year, they proved to be among the best teams in the state.

While there was no official State Meet, there was a Virtual State meet hosted by New Trier, with over 80 teams competing at different bowling alleys sending in scores to determine who would have been the top performers in Illinois. Metea Valley won the York sectional championship and finished in 4th place as a team. Sydney Lewis had the third best individual score, which would have tied the best state finish in program history, equaling Jordan Newham in 2014.

On top of all that, Lewis also threw the first perfect 300 game in school history against Naperville Central in late February. A feat that will not be soon forgotten. Needless to say, the bar is set pretty high for this senior standout.

While Sydney’s breakout season did not come until her junior year, Metea head coach Kristen Mansmith saw the potential for greatness developing for years.

While bowling can be an individual sport, there is also a very important team dynamic, to keep everyone’s energy, confidence and enthusiasm elevated throughout the day. Lewis not only helps the Mustangs with her soaring scores, she lifts the spirits of her fellow bowlers.

An aspiring teacher, Sydney is already passing down lessons on how to dominate on the lanes, while putting Metea Valley in contention for another shot at state along with fellow seniors Jasmine Allen and Elizabeth Mansmith.

Regardless of how the rest of the season plays out, Sydney Lewis has left a major mark on the Metea Valley bowling history books, and will certainly inspire future generations of student athletes.

