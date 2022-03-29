Michael Hand, Benet Academy Boys and Girls Tennis; Coach’s Corner

Benet Academy boys tennis has had plenty of success winning seven straight conference championships. Let’s find out more about the man coaching the boys and girls tennis teams, Michael Hand. This Coach’s Corner segment is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Coach Hand has high hopes for the Redwings boys this spring after the team finished in 6th place at state in 2021.

As a longtime leader of the Benet tennis program, Coach Hand enjoys seeing the improvement of his players year in and year out. It doesn’t matter as much if the team or individual player wins sectionals or state, but seeing them put in the work day after day to get better is gratifying.

The Redwings girls team won the 1A IHSA State Championship back in 2016, the first state title for the program. The girls team also finished as the state runner up as a team in Class 1A back in 2019. The Redwing boys were the 1A third place team finishers in the spring of 2017, the first state trophy ever for the boys tennis team.

The Redwing boys hope to earn another sectional plaque this season to go with their previous sectional titles in 1989, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2017 and 2021.

