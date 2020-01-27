Metea’s Zach Pearce Notches 23rd Goal on Backhanded Breakaway

Warrior Hockey Club member Zach Pearce gets his 23rd goal on a breakaway backhanded goal for this week’s play of the week, presented by Innovative Pediatric Dentistry.

The Play

Opening game of round robin play for the warrior hockey team… and I know you’ve heard me say his name for many years but Zach Pearce proves he isn’t to be messed with on a break away. He gets his 23rd goal of the season as he goes streaking down the ice and puts the backhand away… Pearce would have four goals in this game alone which helps his team in playoffs and earns him this weeks play of the week.

