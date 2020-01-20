Metea’s Thera Bowen Sticks Beam Routine

Metea’s Thera Bowen stuck her beam routine for the first time this season, earning her Play of the Week honors presented by Innovative Orthodontic Center!

The Routine

We hit the 4 in wide beam with Metea Valley’s Thera Bowen for this week’s play of the week. It’s not everyday that a gymnastc performs her beam routine without falling off… but Thera Bowen executes her entire beam routine without falling off, something she’s never done before… The sequence of jumps and leaps… a back overwalk, back handspring… that’s something you don’t see everyday which is why Thera earns this weeks play of the week.

