Metea’s Meredith Olef Strikes for Series High

Metea’s Meredith Olef rolled her way to a series high 810 score this past week earning her Play of the Week presented by Naperville Dental Specialists.

The Play

We hit the lanes for the first 2020 girls play of the week with Metea Valley’s Meredith Olef. She opens up this dual meet with a turkey and doesn’t slow down from there. The mustang, in her second game gets 10 strikes in a row… 10!! Which helps her to a crazy high 810 series, the 4th highest series in the state and is a school and district record and now goes down in NSW record book for this weeks play of the week.

