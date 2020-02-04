Metea’s Ethan Tai Completes Four Point Play

Metea’s Ethan Tai completed a four point play when it really counted for the mustangs for this week’s play of the week, presented by Naperville Dental Specialists.

The Play

Boys play of the week and we are on the hardwood with Metea’s Ethan Tai. He takes the corner three, gets hit, and makes the shot. He would go on to hit the free throw to complete the four point play which earns him this weeks play of the week.

