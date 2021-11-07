Metea Valley With a Marvelous Rally

It’s more Metea Valley volleyball for this Play of the Week at their sectional final against Plainfield North. This time, the entire team makes an appearance. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

This wild sequence began with this terrific open-handed dig by Regan Holmer to keep the play alive. The play continues with Halle Sullivan knocking the spike away and hitting it up in the air to keep the rally going. Kira Hutson goes for the tap, but Plainfield North returns. They try to dump it on the Mustangs side, but Holmer says anything you can do, I can do better as she dumps it for the point. What determination by Metea Valley.

The Metea Valley Mustangs make their first ever appearance in the Girls Volleyball Sectional Finals and look to keep history rolling by capturing a sectional plaque. In their way is Plainfield North who is coming off their biggest win of the season taking down the defending state champs Benet Academy. Tigers are also looking for their first sectional plaque since 2014.

Metea Valley captures its first ever sectional title in a two-set win over Plainfield North. They will take on Andrew High School in the super-sectionals.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.