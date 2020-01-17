Metea Valley vs Waubonsie Valley Wrestling 1.16.20

Firm handshakes for everyone as Waubonsie Valley honors its seniors. They also welcome the Metea Valley Mustangs for a DVC clash in preparation for the looming post season.

126 lbs

We open at 126… Waubonsie’s John Sullivan vs Metea’s Kenny Siwicki and Siwicki picks up control and a quick 2 points in the 1st round. 2nd round now and Siwicki has a chance at a pin and he’s able to finally get Sullivan turned and his shoulders down. He picks up 6 points for Metea Valley.

145 lbs

Up next, the 145 weight class… WV’s Justin Goller faces off against Metea’s John Baker. We pick things up in the 2nd round and Baker is able to get ANOTHER pin for Metea. Mustangs are off to a phenomenal start

160 lbs

The Warrior’s Anthony Alfaro faces off against Sincere Romero in a battle of the 160 pounders. Waubonsie in big need of some points and Alfaro is able to provide it. He pins Romero in the 1st round at 1:40! Big 6 pts for the Warriors

182 lbs

Nathan Pappas of Waubonsie faces off against Hunter Cusson in the 182 weight class. We pick things up in the 2nd round where Pappas is able to escape and get Cusson on the mat for the reversal. Pappas then pins Cusson at the 2:54 mark! Pappas’ 6 points helps the Warriors come all of the way back and win this one! 48-28 the final.

