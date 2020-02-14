Metea Valley vs Waubonsie Valley Girls Basketball 2.13.20

The Metea Valley Girls basketball traveling down Eola road to Waubonsie Valley on senior night. The warriors just beat Naperville Central in over time earlier this week while the mustangs look to avenge their loss to WV in January.

First Half

Game tied in the first quarter. Metea’s Nikki Coryell hits the corner jumper off an assist from Jada Samuels. Mustangs swing in to the lead, 6-4.

First quarter winding down, tied again at 6s. Lauren McKnight hits Mykah Berkompas in the corner who rainbows in the triple. WV leads 9-6 after 1.

Beginning of the second. Metea’s Nikki Coryell bounces the ball over to Kai Peirre who hits the short jumper. Mustangs trailing by 1.

5:45 left until half. Lauren McKnight’s three attempt is off but Ahniya Melton stairs persistant on defense to get the steal under the basket and lays it in for two points. Warriors lead 20-13 at the break.

Second Half

6 minutes left in the third now. Melton staying alert under the basket and hitting the easy lay ins continues as she gets two more points. WV extends their lead 22-13.

1 minute left in the third quarter. Metea’s Amelia Szczesny hits the three from the top of the key. Metea trailing 28-19.

The warriors are still chugging along though. Lauren McKnight catches and shoots from way out in three point land. 31-22 WV.

At the end of the night. Waubonsie Valley would be too much for Metea as Ahniya Melton gets another layup to fall. WV gets the DVC victory 37-26.

