Metea Valley vs Neuqua Valley Wrestling 1.17.20

It’s Senior Night at Neuqua Valley as the Wildcats look to get one more win on their home mats against the Metea Valley Mustangs who are coming off a loss to Waubonsie the night before.

138 lbs

Wildcats coming in on fire right away at 138 as Brett Hubert takes Metea’s Ahmed Moataz, in the first period Hubert has Moataz in the Cradle and gets the pin. 6 points for Neuqua Valley.

145 lbs

To 145 as Bryce Boumans from Neuqua Valley has a little challenge with John Baker from Metea. Boumans would take control over Baker in the first period. On to the next period and Baker takes a little momentum over Boumans but in the end the wildcat gets the better end and the pin Neuqua extending their lead up 12-0.

152 lbs

However Metea gets a little life at 152 as Leo Gonzalez gets the pin over Drew Kooi. Gonzalez goes from the head lock to the Half nelson for the pin. Mustangs cutting in to neuqua’s lead 12-6.

220 lbs

Lets go to the big boys as Metea gets some help with that at 220 Metea’s Jesus Rojas riding all over Neuqua’s Alex Mattson as Jesus gets the 2-1 Decision.

285 lbs

285 and Metea’s Aniel Vargas also getting a close decision on Neuqua’s Patrick Turner once Vargas is on top there is no slowing down for him Neuqua still in full command though up 34-12.

106 lbs

The pin fest continues for the Wildcats at 106 as Neuqua’s Joshua Killacky gets the pin over Mason Mims.

Neuqua’s Reese Martin Wrestling his final bout at the NV Gym and he wants to make it a good one. He takes full control over Kenny Siwicki getting the major decision as Neuqua rolls over the Mustangs 54-15.

Check out other wrestling matches in our Boys Sports Highlights!