Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley Girls Basketball 1.7.20

Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley highlights of the girls basketball game. The Mustangs get a strong shooting performance from Jada Samuels for the win.

It’s like the Neuqua marching band is playing our highlight music… perfectly tuned to the rivalry match between the Wildcats and Mustangs. Neuqua 7-7, Metea 6-6.

First Half

We pick things up at the end of the 1st quarter where Neuqua’s Jada Devine grabs the loose ball and scores the hoop and the harm! Devine scores all 9 of Neuqua’s first quarter points. They lead 9-7 after one.

Start of the second quarter now and Metea opens this one strong. Freshman point guard Khaliah Reid hits the nice floater in the lane – it’s a 9-9 ball game.

Metea is starting to get going offensively – Jada Samuels finds a comfy spot on the wing and splashes in the three. Mustangs now lead 21-17.

Second Half

Third quarter now, Neuqua is trying to battle back. Brooke Miller makes a great defensive play, and then takes it all the way to the house and gets an and-one opportunity. Neuqua trails by 13, 33-20.

Moving ahead to the fourth, the Wildcats stille trying to claw back. And this will help – Ellie Wisner finds Jessica Sun for the triple – NV down just 10 with three minutes ot play.

But in the end, Jada Samuels and the Mustangs are too much to handle – Samuels hits the cold blooded three – and Metea rolls to a 47-39 win.