Metea Valley vs Neuqua Valley Boys Swimming 1.23.20

The Neuqua Valley wildcats honoring their senior night in their last home meet of the year before facing off against Metea Valley

200 IM

We begin the night with the 200 yard IM and right from the beginning, Connor Boyle gets off to a good start and holds that lead for Neuqua Valley as he finishes in 2 minutes point 08 seconds. Metea’s Jederick Gamilla taps in second.

50 Free

Next race of the night is the 50 free… fastest race and everyone is neck and neck to begin but Neuqu’s Alan Rosenberg finishes with only point 21 seconds to space in 23.33 seconds.

200 Freestyle Relay

Let’s do a relay next, shall we? The 200 yard freestyle diving in with Neuqua’s Connor Boyle up against Mustangs Jeddrick Gamilla and Nick reid as starters. Boyle gets the wildcats a good start and Alex Dunn as the anchor rounds out the relay, finishing in first in 1:29.49 seconds.

100 Backstroke

We move on to the backstroke and keep your eye on Metea’s James Cronin and Neuqua’s Ryan Doerrer in lanes three and four… to the finish and the mustang just edges out Doerrer by a few miliseconds, in 57.58.

400 Freestyle Relay

Final race for us tonight is the 400 yard free relay… another fun one to end the meet on as two neuqua relay teams come in first and second… just two seconds between the two, which helps the wildcats win on their senior night, 101-79.

