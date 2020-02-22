Metea Valley vs Neuqua Valley Boys Basketball 2.21.20

Metea Valley vs Neuqua Valley Highlights from the late regular season game in DVC play. The Wildcats get a big night from junior John Poulakidas.

Metea Valley vs Neuqua Valley

Nearing the end of the regular season, Neuqua Valley hosting Metea Valley… Wildcats entering on a two game slide but still 21-8, while the Mustangs are feeling good after a win against Waukegan, but carry an 11-15 mark into the contest.

First Quarter

Opening quarter, Metea’s Alex Moreno helps the Mustangs start strong – the junior gets the feed off the pick and pop and drains the triple. Mustangs lead early, 5-3

Minute later, Neuqua’s Connor Davis makes a pretty off-ball cut and finds himself free under the basket but can’t convert… the battle for the ball is won by John Poulakidas, who ties the game at 5.

Moments later, Metea employing the full court press but the Wildcats break it with ease. Poulakidas races to the wing and pulls up – buries the three for a 15-7 lead.

Just seconds left in the first… which has really been the Poulakidas show – the Mustangs forget all about him. Hammers home another trey. 22-11 Neuqua after one.

Second Quarter

To the second, and it may not be Poulakidas, but Nick Porter is doing his best impression – knocking the shot down from deep. Neuqua pulling away, up 29-11.

Metea trying to make something happen but the Wildcats take it away. And check this out… just one dribble is required to put the ball in the basket – which Patrick Hoffman converts.

Third Quarter

Minute left to go in the third, Metea fighting to stay in the game. Ethan Tai dishes to Myles Leavy who connects on the three. 43-27 Neuqua still leads.

Four Quarter

Now in the fourth, Poulakidas with the hot hand – and that hot hand leads him to a 25 point night – game high total.

Tariq Asim joining in on the fun – he hits his own three-ball and Neuqua rolls to a 62-29 win – Wildcats close out the regular season against North.