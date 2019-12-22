Metea Valley vs Naperville North Wrestling 12.20.19

Posted on December 21, 2019

It’s a DVC showdown at Naperville North as the huskies celebrate senior night with Metea Valley coming to town.

170 pounds

We start first at 170 pounds with Metea’s Syncere Arroyo against Norths Calub Yu. And it’s all the huskie in this match as Yu gets the pin and 6 points for Naperville North.

120 pounds

We move to weight class 120 with North’s Cameron Clark against Metea’s Valley’s Henry. Clark showing off his dominance over the mustangs and you hear the buzzer ring as the huskies win by a score of 4-2.

126 pounds

We move 6 pounds up with Metea’s Kenny Siwicki and North’s Garret Dahn at 126. The mustang pins Garrett Dahn, grabbing 6 points for Metea Valley.

138 pounds

Mustang Thomas Shaw facing off against North’s Walter Johnson at 138 pounds. And this one also ends in a pin, but for the huskies. Johnson grabs six more team points for North.

145 pounds

We end the dual meet at 145 pounds annnnd another pin. Metea’s John Baker up against North’s Jake Newton and it’s the huskie who puts this meet on ice with a pin and 6 more points as the huskies grab the victory over Metea Valley 54-21.

Check out other wrestling highlights in our Boys Sports Highlights!

