Metea Valley vs Naperville North Girls Basketball 1.23.20

Thursday night DVC action Greta Kampschroder and the 15-5 Naperville North Huskies face off against the 7-10 Mustangs of Metea Valley.

First Half

Early first quarter action and Naperville North swings the ball around as they find Abby Drendel wide open for the corner 3 and she gets it to trickle in! 3-0 NN

A few possessions later North’s Alison Kickel goes to work down in the post and gets the layup to go. North takes an early 11-0 lead!

Later in the 1st qtr and Metea is looking to get things going…this 3 from Khaliah Reid comes at the perfect time – Her shot cuts the deficit to 10 points – 15-5 NN leads

2nd qtr now and North is still going strong offensively. This time it’s Amelia Szczesny chipping in as she uses a nice post move to put North up 19-8

Second Half

3rd qtr now and North keeps their foot on the gas – It’s Abby Drendel again as she takes the rebound coast to coast. North leads 35-16!

3rd qtr still and Metea is trying to stay in it – Some good ball movement gets Nikki Coryell an open look on the baseline. North still leads 35-20

4th Qtr now and North’s Sarah Lockridge makes the nice rebound and putback. North pushes their lead to 16 now – 41-25

Last ditch effort for Metea – Raina Pentilla finds herself open and gets the 3 to fall! Metea gets within 10! 41-31

But it was too little too late – North’s Nicole Kwilosz ices this one with a late free throw as North goes on to win 42-33.

