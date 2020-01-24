Metea Valley vs Naperville North Girls Basketball 1.23.20

Thursday night DVC action Greta Kampschroder and the 15-5 Naperville North Huskies face off against the 7-10 Mustangs of Metea Valley.
First Half
Early first quarter action and Naperville North swings the ball around as they find Abby Drendel wide open for the corner 3 and she gets it to trickle in! 3-0 NN
A few possessions later North’s Alison Kickel goes to work down in the post and gets the layup to go. North takes an early 11-0 lead!
Later in the 1st qtr and Metea is looking to get things going…this 3 from Khaliah Reid comes at the perfect time – Her shot cuts the deficit to 10 points – 15-5 NN leads
2nd qtr now and North is still going strong offensively. This time it’s Amelia Szczesny chipping in as she uses a nice post move to put North up 19-8
Second Half
3rd qtr now and North keeps their foot on the gas – It’s Abby Drendel again as she takes the rebound coast to coast. North leads 35-16!
3rd qtr still and Metea is trying to stay in it – Some good ball movement gets Nikki Coryell an open look on the baseline. North still leads 35-20
4th Qtr now and North’s Sarah Lockridge makes the nice rebound and putback. North pushes their lead to 16 now – 41-25
Last ditch effort for Metea – Raina Pentilla finds herself open and gets the 3 to fall! Metea gets within 10! 41-31
But it was too little too late – North’s Nicole Kwilosz ices this one with a late free throw as North goes on to win 42-33.
Check out other basketball games in our Girls Sports Highlights!
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
Sign up to receive Sports Story Sunday or Football Friday videos delivered to your inbox!Sign Up Today!