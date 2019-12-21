Metea Valley vs Naperville North Boys Basketball 12.20.19

Holiday DVC hoop action as the mustangs of Metea Valley visit the huskies of Naperville North. Both teams are in the hunt for their first win in the DVC.

First Half

First possession of the game and Myles Barry finds himself wide open for 3 and drains it for the huskiest to open up scoring.

We jump to the end of the first quarter and the huskies are rolling on offense. Sophomore Zeke Williams finds a spot in the corner and hits the triple. Huskies take a 14-11 lead.

Metea Valley came to battle however, Ethan Tai takes a deep three and gets it to fall as time expires in the first quarter. Mustangs take the lead 17-16.

Second quarter action now and north keeps the three point show going. Grant Johnson hitting one from deep as the lead goes back to the huskies 21-20.

Late into the second and metea down 6.. make that three after Myles LEavy hits the triple to bring them closer just before the half, 32-29

Second Half

Coming out of intermission and the huskie offense creates a nice look for Zeke Williams and he hits another three, putting north up 43-35.

Final stanza and Leavy again comes to the rescue for Metea. He had 15 points on the game including this three pointer that pulls metea within 5 with 5 miinutes to play.

3 minutes left in the fourth now and Metea is climbing back. Ethan Thai makes a nice pass inside to Kymari McBride and his layup cuts the huskie lead to two.

Moments later, North trying to hang on to their lead. Zeke Williams drives to the hoop and finishes. North leads by 4, 54-50 with 2 minutes to play.

Next possession for Metea and Will Hopkinds finds himself open for three and rainbows it in, cutting the huskies lead to 1.

Still down one and Metea’s Kymari McBride comes away with the steal and gets fouled on the way to the basket.

McBride makes both free throws to give the mustangs their first lead since the second quarter with just a minute left.

Naperville North looking to respond with less than a minute left. They get Grant Johnson a nice look, it doesn’t fall bt Williams grabs the huge rebound and draws a foul.

Zeke Williams makes both free throws, giving North the lead for good. He leads the team with 21 points as north hangs on to a thrilling win 58-55.

Check out other basketball games in our Boys Sports Highlights!