Metea Valley vs Naperville Central Girls Basketball 1.31.20

We get ready for another DVC showdown as Naperville Central honors its seniors and Gabi Melby on reaching 1000 points before facing off against the 8 and 13 metea valley mustangs.

First Half

And the redhawks are off and running from the beginning. Katelyn Allen gets the steal at center court and gets the layup to go. Hawks on a 6-0 run.

Central going on another run in the first… even though Gabi Melby has reached 1000 points… she’s looking for more as she drains the triple. 16-2 central.

Just under three minutes left in the first, Melby over to Karly Maida who finds room for the three pointer. Hawks extend their lead 19-2.

The mustangs getting some life on offense as Nikki Coryell his a three pointer of her own with seconds left in the first, 23-5 central.

Beginning of the second quarter, Melby steals the ball, goes for the three, it doesn’t fall but Grace Wenzel ends up with it and hits her 2nd three of the night. 32-13 central.

More good ball movement by the redhawks finds success and Karly Maida hits the three ball. 35-12 hawks.

The three point party doesn’t stop as Melby down the court, stops and shoots. 16 total points on the night for her as central leads 38-13.

Mustang junior Jada Samuels finds some room and fires in the 3 point shot to give the mutangs some life, trailing by 21.

Second Half

Central senior Lauren Umbright playing great defense steals the ball and she takes it in all alone to score the layup, 41-19 hawks in the third.

Melby lead all scoreres in points tonight and it shows and she makes space and extends the redhawk lead with another 3, 46-22.

Just under three minutes left in the third, mustang Nikki Coryell waiting for the ball, she gets it and drops in three points for Metea Valley, trailing 51-31.

At the end of the fourth, senior Grace Wenzel gets open for her 12th point of the game right before the buzzer sounds with the three as central wins big on senior night 76-63.

