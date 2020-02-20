Metea Valley vs Bolingbrook Girls Basketball 2.19.20

Metea Valley hosting a regional for girls basketball. The mustangs face off against Bolingbrook high school in the first round of action. The winner moves on to face Plainfield South on Friday.

First Half

Bolingbrook on a 4 point run… make that a 6 point run as Jayden Marabel gets the lay up to fall. The raiders up 6-0 early in the first.

3 minutes left in the first quarter, Metea trailing by 7, Khaliah Reid passes to Raina Panttila who hits the basket, helping Metea get back in the game down 12-7.

In to the second quarter and Reid and Penttila still connecting. The freshman gets another lay up to go as Metea trails by 13.

4 minutes left until intermission. De’ahna Richardson gets the steal, brings it up court and then bounces it over to Miranda Fry to lay it in. Bolingbrook leads 31-13.

Second Half

Beginning of the third quarter. Chloe Kurkjian passes to Serenity McDaniel who weaves her way through the defenders to get to the hoop and two points. MV down 35-23.

Little later and Chloe Kurkjian decides to keep the ball herself this time, She gets the triple to fall as she cuts in to the raiders lead 37-26.

Bolingbrook on a break away in the third. Danyel Middleton assists Miranda Fry for the basket. Raiders lead 46-28.

The brook was just too much for Metea to handle tonight as Kendall Winston gets the open three to hit. Bolingbrook moves on to the regional final after a 68-43 win.

