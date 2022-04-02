Metea Valley Turns a Heads-Up Double Play

We got baseball for the Play of the Week where Metea Valley puts on a display of great defense. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

After a week full of cancellations, we finally have some baseball action as Wheaton North and Metea Valley take the diamond at Lee Pfund Stadium.

In the top of the third, Wheaton North’s Joe Logan drives this ball to center, but Mark Golminas makes the catch then throws to Kyle Bucher at second base for the double play. Good execution there.

North looking to keep up the momentum, but Casey Morrison grounds out to first and that gives Metea Valley the 9-4 win over Wheaton North.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

